The Jackson County boys’ soccer team came up just short in a game that had stood unresolved for the past 10 days.
Resuming play in overtime against region opponent Hart County in a game suspended since March 8, the Panthers (4-6, 2-2) fell 2-1 Monday after being outscored 4-2 in PKs.
“We rehearse it almost every day,” Jackson County coach Jason Guzzardo said. “We prepared well. We had chances in the game.”
The Panthers were tied 1-1 with the Bulldogs in overtime nearly two weeks ago when the game was called at approximately 10 p.m. that evening due to multiple lightning delays. Both teams had players scheduled to take the SAT the next day.
The teams resumed play Monday with 14:39 remaining in overtime. Jackson County just missed a chance to win in extra time as Hunter Lumley just missed a shot in front of the goal in the closing moments.
“A little unlucky there,” Guzzardo said.
That sent the game to PKs, where Hart County ultimately prevailed.
“I think we panicked a little bit, but we’ll get back at it,” Guzzardo said of the loss.
The defeat was the second-straight for the Panthers, who were coming off a 3-0 setback at Morgan County Friday night.
The Panthers will host rival Jefferson Friday at 7:30 p.m.
BOYS' SOCCER: Panthers lose resumed game against Hart in PKs
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry