TENNIS: Jefferson girls’ team takes two of three in tourney

The Jefferson girls’ tennis team can take an “all’s well that ends well” attitude regarding its appearance over the weekend at the Granger Invitational.
The team won two of three matches at the LaGrange tournament, losing to Christian Heritage (4-1) in its opener, before closing with wins over Apalachee (5-0) and Buford (4-1).
“The girls continue to fight hard,” coach Kimberly Boswell said. “It was unfortunate that the weather presented the notorious ‘hurry up and wait’ climate at the start of the tournament, forcing our girls to hurry into matches already set at 2-2. Undoubtedly, the girls at Christian Heritage were strong players, but I don’t think we started the tournament with the mindset we’ve traditionally been showing up to matches with. We learned, we recovered, and we continue this journey one match at a time.”
Sarah Moore, at No. 2 singles (6-3, 6-2), was the lone winner in the loss to Christian Heritage. But Ginevra Gradassi (No. 1 singles), Moore (No. 2 singles), Sydney Tyler (No. 3 singles), Gwen Miller and Gracie Beem (No. 1 doubles) and Sarah Middleton and Kaitlyn House (No. 2 doubles) all won against Apalachee.
Boswell then mixed the lineup up against Buford, but Jefferson earned a convincing win nonetheless. Beem won at No. 2 singles 6-2, 4-6, 14-12 (tiebreaker), Middleton won at No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-1, House and Gradassi won at No. 1 doubles (6-0, 6-1) and Moore and Tyler won at No. 2 doubles (6-2, 6-0).
•JEFFERSON 5, JACKSON CO. 1 (THURSDAY): Jefferson beat rival Jackson County 5-0 Thursday at home, securing a big region win. The Dragons took four of five matches in straight sets. Ginevra Gradassi won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Sarah Moore won 6-0, 6-5 at No. 2 singles. The second set in that match was retired after Jackson County’s No. 2 singles player, Emily King, sustained an injury and couldn’t continue. Sydney Tyler won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3 singles. In doubles play, Gwenyth Miller and Gracie Beem won 6-1, 1-6, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles and Kaitlyn House and Sarah Middleton won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
With the victory, Jefferson remained unbeaten in region play as it locked up the No. 1 seed in the region tournament.
“This group of girls have their sights set and locked in for a journey into the post season,” coach Kimberly Boswell said. ‘Whatever it takes, no matter the time, these girls are hungry for a win. They’ve trained together for years, put in immeasurable hours on the courts practicing, and they hold each other accountable. They are one unit, they’re laying it all out, this is their time.”
Jefferson was coming off a 4-1 win over Hart County last Wednesday. Winners were Gradassi (6-4, 6-2), Tyler (6-1, 6-1) and Moore (6-0, 6-2) at No. 1, 2 and 3 singles respectively. House and Middleton won at No. 2 doubles (6-4, 6-1).
BOYS’ TEAM DOWNS JACKSON CO.
Though 5-0 winners on the scorecard, Jefferson had to survive multiple close sets to sweep crosstown and region rival Jackson County Thursday.
“We had talked for weeks about building to our best, focusing on the things we do well and getting better with the mental approach,” coach Dawson Bryan said. “Thursday that all came together for us. That was the most complete match we have played so far and it was fun to see the guys having fun and competing. There were a lot of close matches, and as they got tighter, our guys seemed to raise their level of play.
Marcus Berninger won 7-5, 6-4 over Jackson County standout Kade Graves at No. 1 singles after trailing 5-1 in the first set.
“Every time Marcus plays, it’s fun to watch, and Kade is a very good player,” Bryan said. “Marcus started a little slow and got in a hole, but he’s been there before and was able to claw his way out and take some momentum in the match.”
Cooper Kework won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and Cody Bare secured a 7-5, 3-6 (10-2) win at No. 3 singles. In doubles’ play, Caleb Wells and Luke Forrester won 7-6, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles and James Smith and Chase Tyner won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles.
“Cody probably played his best match of the year and played Nick (Bergeron), another great player, much better than he did last year when those two met,” Bryan said. “Cooper played well and both doubles teams played one of their better matches on the year.”
While Thursday’s win was big in terms of the regular season, winning in the region tournament is what ultimately counts. If everything holds form, the two teams would meet again then.
“Yeah, beating a team like that once is no small task and we know they will be looking to knock us off in the region tournament,” Bryan said. “We have talked as a team about what these guys want out of this year, and the region tournament is a big part of that. We have a few more matches and spring break before the tournament so we have some more opportunities to improve and get prepared for our postseason run.”
A day before the Jackson County match, Jefferson beat Hart County 5-0. Berninger won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Kework pulled out a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles. Bare won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Forrester and Wells won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles and Tyner and Smith pulled out a come-from-behind victory at No. 2 doubles with a 3-6, 7-6 (10-2) win decided on a tiebreaker.
