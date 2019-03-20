BASEBALL: Jackson County edged in region series against Franklin County

Jackson County earned itself a win Thursday night, but a much-needed doubleheader sweep eluded the Panthers.
The team split its twin bill with Franklin County, winning 11-10 and losing 9-7, to drop the series two games to one. Franklin County won the opener 8-2 back on Tuesday.
“We preach to our guys that every single series in our region is a playoff series,” coach Matt Bolt said, “and you’ve got to take two or you go home.”
There were positives, though.
“I was proud of our kids for fighting,” Bolt said. “The intensity in the dugout was the highest it’s been all year.”
Jackson County pounded out a combined 25 hits in the two games Thursday and put up 18 runs. But the Panthers also walked a combined 10 batters on the night.
“We were hitting the ball better than we’ve hit it the entire year,” Bolt said. “We were playing better defense than we’ve been playing the entire year. With a team like Franklin County that hits the way that they do, and throws the way that they do, you can’t give them freebies. And we gave them too many freebies.”
In game one, a sacrifice fly from Zac Saine plated the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh as Jackson County earned a one-run win. The Panthers trailed the first game 8-4 at one point.
Saine went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the win, while Tanner Crump was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Other leading hitters were Logan Stockton (3-for-3) and Joey Corso (2-for-4).
Grant Hardegree came out of the bullpen, throwing 4 1/3 innings for the win. He allowed seven hits but just two unearned runs.
“Grant did a heck of a job … That was his first varsity outing in the last two years,” Bolt said. “We kind of just threw him out here and wanted to see what he could do and he threw strikes.”
In Game 2, the Panthers surrendered five runs in the fourth inning as a 5-3 lead disappeared. Jackson County issued four walks in nightcap after issuing six free passes in Game 1.
“We try to preach to our guys that we don’t give up the big inning on defense,” Bolt said. “When you walk people, it’s hard to do that.”
Jackson County lost the second game despite committing one error.
“Regardless of how well we play on defense, it doesn’t matter when we walk people,” Bolt said.
Evan Giroux went 1-for-3 and drove home two runs in Game 2. Saine went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and David Owens was 2-for-3.
Jackson County was set to take on rival Jefferson this past Tuesday to open a three-game series. The series will conclude Friday with a doubleheader at Jackson County starting at 5 p.m.
Bolt said his team continues to grow.
“We’re growing as men, which I’m very, very proud of,” Bolt said. “There’s a lot of things outside of baseball that we preach to these kids and we talk about.”
