GOLF: Jefferson boys win in-county battles

The Jefferson boys’ golf team made its rounds with its local opponents, topping them all.
The Dragons beat three in-county foes last week, besting East Jackson and Jackson County last Wednesday and then Commerce Thursday in matches held at Double Oaks Golf Club. The team defeated Jackson County again Monday.
“I’m very pleased at how we are playing leading into the county championship and area tournament next month,” Jefferson coach Matt Sims said.
The team shot 170 last Wednesday to beat Jackson County (177) and East Jackson (229). Douglas Holloway took low medalist honors with a round of 39. Lee Page (42), Blake Thompson (44) and Grayson Sorrells (44) rounded out the Dragons’ top five.
One day later, Jefferson shot a 166 to beat Commerce (178) as well as Hart County (201). Holloway again shot a 39, while Micah Webb added a 41. Others scoring were Thompson (42) and Jameson Wall (44).
On Monday, the team shot a 165 to beat Jackson County (182) and Hart County (no score available). Thompson led the way with a 38, followed by Holloway (41), Page (42) and Webb (44).
NOTES: The boys’ team also played in an 18-hole event last week, shooting a 349 at the Athens Area Classic Saturday at the University of Georgia. Thompson led Jefferson with a round of 82. Other top scorers were Holloway, shooting an 83, and Page with a season-best round of 85.
GIRLS
The Jefferson girls’ golf team finished second in a pair of matches last week against local competition.
The team carded a 159 last Wednesday at Double Oaks to beat Jackson County (180), but lost to East Jackson (149). Kayli McDaniel and Shamiya Johnson both shot a 52.
The following day, Jefferson lost to Commerce but beat Hart County. Mikayla Simonton led the Dragons with a 49.
On Monday, Jefferson then topped Jackson County but lost to Hart County, shooting a team score of 174. Johnson led Jefferson with a round of 57. Others scoring were Ellie Kinlaw (58), Simonton (59) and McDaniel (59).
NOTES: Jefferson also competed in the 18-hole Lady Titan Classic Saturday at Lane Creek, shooting a team score of 304. Simonton led Jefferson with a 93 to tie for 11th overall, followed by Ellie Kinlaw (101) and Shamiya Johnson (110).
