TENNIS: Jackson Co. teams experience ‘mixed results’ at LaGrange

The Jackson County tennis program experienced both triumphs and struggles over the weekend at a showcase tournament in LaGrange.
The boys’ team picked up just one win, but the girls’ squad grabbed a pair of victories in the two-day event.
“We had mixed results this weekend,” Jackson County coach Wayne Brooks said. “The boys didn’t do as well as expected, whereas the girls did great.”
On the boys’ side, the Panthers fell 3-2 to Coffee County in the first round with Kade Graves and Nick Bergeron providing victories. The match came down to a tight set at No. 3 singles with Drake Tartar, who lost 10-7 in a third-set super tiebreaker. Jackson County then lost to Columbus, 3-2, in similar fashion to the Coffee County match. The Panthers ended the tournament with a win, though, beating East Coweta 3-2 with victories from Kade Graves and Tartar in singles action and Nick Bergeron and Bo Reeves won at No. 1 doubles.
The girls’ team dropped its first-round match against North Gwinnett 4-1, with Serina Bergeron netting the team’s only victory. Emma Pruitt nearly won, losing her match in a 15-13 super tiebreaker. But Jackson County swept Vidalia 5-0 in the next round with Bergeron, Amelia Gailey and Emma Pruitt winning convincingly in singles action and Kacie Holycross and Tori Fortune and Riley Johnson and Natalie Shaw doing the same in doubles action. Jackson County won the consolation finals against East Coweta behind wins from Pruitt at No. 3 singles, and Holycross and Fortune at No. 1 doubles and Emma Keisler and Haley McMenomy at No. 2 doubles.
Both teams went into the LaGrange tournament coming off 5-0 losses to region rival Jefferson Thursday on the road. The matches did feature some close sets.
“I don’t believe they are 5-0 better than we are, though, that was the show at the end of the day … We’re both great teams, and somebody had to win,” Brooks said. “For the short term, it may mean we finish second in the region for the tournament, which is fine. I didn’t see anything we can’t overcome between now and the end of the season.”
One of the biggest losses Thursday came when Jackson County’s No. 2 girls’ singles player Emily King sustained an injury and couldn’t continue her match.
“The one truly awful thing is that I’m unsure how long Emily will be out from her injury,” Brooks said. “My hopes and prayers are with her and her family for a quick recovery.”
•JCCHS (GIRLS) 4, COMMERCE 1 (MARCH 12): Jackson County’s girls earned a 4-1 win over Commerce last Tuesday, winning at each line except for No. 2 doubles. Serina Bergeron won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Emily King won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, while Kacie Holycross and Tori Fortune won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. Emma Pruitt earned the Panthers’ final win in the most competitive match of the night with a 5-7, 7-6 (7-1), 10-6 (super tiebreaker) at No. 3 singles.
“It was great weather and tennis, and I am so proud of my girls,” Brooks said.
•JCCHS (BOYS) 4, COMMERCE 1 (MARCH 12): Jackson County’s boys won 4-1 over Commerce last Tuesday, taking two singles and two doubles matches.
Kade Graves won 7-5, 6-1 over Radia Hornk at No. 1 singles in what Brooks described as an entertaining match. “They played long points, and it was a fun match to watch,” Brooks said.
Nick Bergeron won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, while Kyle Graves and Drake Tatar won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and Bo Reeves and Gabriel Lockridge won 6-2, 7-6.
