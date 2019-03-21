Kelly Ray Cotton Savage (03-20-19)

Kelly Ray Cotton Savage, 55, of Commerce, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Born on Feb. 7, 1964 in Atlanta, she was the daughter of Thelma Murphy Smith and the late Lawrence “Larry” Morgan Cotton. She was a dental assistant with Athena Dental Associates, of the Baptist faith, a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church, and is preceded in death by grandparents, Morgan and Grace Cotton.
Survivors include her husband, Edward Allen Savage, of the residence; son, Matt Savage, Commerce; sister & brother-in-law, Kimberly & Thomas Hill, Homer; nephews, Nolan Hill and Wyatt Hill.
Funeral service: Friday, March 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chad Rising officiating. Burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, March 21, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Arrangements in the care of: Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, GA.
