Terry David Martin, 71, of Braselton, formerly of Buford, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by son, Stephen Martin; and parents, Ernest and Tot Martin.
Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lesa Martin, Braselton; daughter and son-in-law, Kelley and John Robertson, Gainesville; grandsons, Sam Robertson and Luke Robertson; brother and sister-in-law, Stacy and Ann Martin, Port Orange, Fla.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jane and Whit Wallace, Chattanooga, Tenn.; uncle, Winston Burel, Buford; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mr. Martin was born on August 3, 1947, in Buford. He was a 1965 graduate of Buford High School. He was a veteran of U.S. Army and served in Vietnam where he fought in the Tet offensive of 1968. Mr. Martin was retired from General Motors Assembly Plant in Doraville after 30 years of service. He was a member of U.A.W. Local 10, and he was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Buford. Mr. Martin loved restoring vintage automobiles, with a special project being a 1970 Camaro that he was building for his son, Stephen when he passed away.
Graveside service with military honors: Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford with the Rev. Wayne Johnson officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 22, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Terry David Martin.
To express condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, 770-932-1133.
Terry David Martin (03-20-19)
