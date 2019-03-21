Bridges: They call it March Madness

Years ago, a promotional tagline for the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament was simply promoted as “They call it March Madness.”
It was as simple as it was effective and accurate in its description of perhaps the most exciting event in athletics, especially at the collegiate level.
For years the powers-that-be of men’s college basketball has had it figured out. Almost 70 schools qualify for the event with programs known, unknown, large and small each getting invitations.
If you have ever been an underdog or even someone who has cheered for the underdog, then this tournament is for you.
While major college football purposely excludes the underdog, the basketball tournament does the opposite.
Most still remember Loyola-Chicago and the team’s improbable run to the Final Four last season.
A No. 11 seed, this school became a household name within a few weeks with its inspiring play against the big boys.
It remains to be seen if another Cinderella team emerges in the tournament for 2019.
It will certainly be fun to watch, however.
When Loyola-Chicago’s magical journey in the Big Dance finally ended in the national semifinals, the entire crowd stood and cheered. I remember posting the comment, “Thank you Loyola-Chicago for representing the underdog in all of us.”
Many enjoy sports because there is always a chance for upsets.
They don’t always happen, of course, which is what makes them so special.
In boxing, there was the epic upset of Buster Douglas over Mike Tyson. In pro football, there are still many shocked at how the New York Giants defeated the undefeated New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in the 2007 season.
Older football fans still recall the New York Jets, led by Joe Namath, winning Super Bowl III.
The Detroit Pistons defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals (a sweep no less) when the team from the West Coast had dominated the regular season with several Hall of Fame players on its roster.
In Olympic glory, most Americans are filled with pride when thinking about the country’s hockey team winning against the unbeatable Soviets.
Even in last year’s NCAA basketball tournament, a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed for the first time as Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Virginia.
This upset was probably even more improbable than the Loyola-Chicago accomplishment.
While the top level of college football still has a way to go (the other levels figured it out years ago), college basketball is something that has been doing it right for decades.
It’s a stage where the big compete against the not-so-big and the mighty face the overmatched.
The great thing about sports though is that games are not won on paper. They are not won on a computer. Each team has quality athletes, even the smaller schools, and seemingly everyone has a chance, even if only a slim one.
Let’s get the tournament started for another year. “One Shining Moment” is back with us and once again gives reason for all of us to cheer for the underdog.
As always it will be fun viewing the games, especially the first two rounds when upsets almost always happen.
Georgia State seems to be the top men’s basketball program in our state in recent years.
The Panthers are once again in the tournament while, once again, Georgia and Georgia Tech are not.
Wofford could prove to be a Cinderella team for this tournament.
While the team is actually ranked in the top 25, the Terriers are still considered a smaller program among the big boys.
Also keep an eye on Montana, UC Irvine (who has 30 wins) and Ivy League champion Yale. Murray State is also impressive with a 27-4 season to this point.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He is a two-time winner of the Furman Bisher Sweepstakes Award for excellence in sports journalism. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
