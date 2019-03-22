Melvin LaDon "Don" Hale (03-18-19)

Melvin LaDon "Don" Hale, 66, passed on March 18, 2019.
Mr. Hale was the son of the late Donnie Hale and Frances Wright Savage.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 23, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial to follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 22, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Viars Hale; children, Jason Hale, Brandon (Brittany) Hale, and Chasity Hale; sisters; Renee Patrick and Tina Pearson; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In charge of arrangements: Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
