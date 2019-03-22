Pauline N. Stowe (03-21-19)

Pauline N. Stowe, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019.
She was a member of Winder First Baptist Church and The Faithfull Ones Sunday School Class. Pauline was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and spent her life being a homemaker to them. She was preceded in death by her parents, W.C. and Altha Welborn Nichols; her husband of 59 years, Lee Roy Stowe; a son and daughter-in-law, Dwight Stowe (Sandra); and three brothers, Vaughn, Dennis and Ernest Nichols. Pauline is survived by a daughter, Ann Wilburn (Donnie) of Winder; a son, Lamar Stowe (Deb) of Young Harris; a brother, Joe Nichols (Trudy) of Eastanollee; six grandchildren, Missy Phillips, Michael Stowe (Jaime), Leanne Williams (Heath), Russ Wilburn (Laura), Alex Stowe and Adam Pane and eight great-grandchildren, Dylan Phillips, McKenzie and Alexis Williams, Lawson, Margaret and Henry Wilburn and Evan and Anna Stowe.
Visitation: Friday, March 22, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Winder First Baptist Church with the Rev.’s Chad Mantooth and Mike Franklin officiating. Interment to follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Donations may be made in memory of Pauline to The First Baptist Church Greater Vision or Missions Fund or St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org
