BASEBALL: Eagles fall to Class 7A’s No. 4-ranked team

East Jackson baseball coach Tedd Sims preaches to his players that two-out walks tend to come back and haunt a team, and he can use the Eagles’ loss to Mountain View as evidence.
East Jackson fell to Class AAAAAAA’s fourth-ranked team 7-1 Thursday as two-out walks factored into four of the Bears’ seven runs.
“Two-out walks always score, lead-off walks always score,” Sims said. “Eventually they’ll start to believe me that a lead off walk is going to score 92 percent of the time and a two-out walk is going to score 90 percent of the time — no matter what it is.”
Two-out runs also haunted the Eagles as Mountain View scored five of its seven runs with two outs.
Mountain View scored its first three runs with two outs, and then extended its lead to 5-0 with a two-run homer from Kenny Mallory in the fifth , which came with no outs.
East Jackson’s lone run of the game came when Braxton Standridge, who went 2-for-3, provided a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Mountain View added two more two-out scores in the top of the seventh, with a pair of bases-loaded walks.
Eagle starting pitcher Josh Compton threw five innings, allowing six hits and five runs, three of which were earned. He struck out seven batters and walked just one.
“I was pleased with Josh,” Sims said. “Josh threw great.”
Despite the six-run loss, Sims said his team competed well against an upper-echelon opponent.
“I was proud of our guys and the way they battled,” he said. “We played defense. I didn’t really care for our energy. Our energy wasn’t quite where I’d like it to be, but that team over there is as good as anybody in our region.”
The non-region matchup with Mountain View concluded a two-game break from the Eagles’ region schedule. The 8-AAA slate will resume with a three-game series with Franklin County. East Jackson will open the series Tuesday with a road game at 5:55 p.m. The series will conclude with a doubleheader at East Jackson Friday. The first game will start at 5 p.m.
“The reason why I scheduled the game is to get us a quality game before we start next week with Franklin County,” Sims said.
Sims added that there’s a chance the team’s top starter, Cole Sealey, will return to his pitching duties soon. Sealey, who suffered an arm injury Feb. 27 against Cherokee Bluff, is once again batting in the lineup and playing first base.
“There’s a chance we could get Sealey back in the next 10 days, which would be good,” Sims said.
