Robert Lindsey King (03-22-19)

Robert Lindsey King, 61, of Comer, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. King was born in Athens, on May 29, 1957, son of Miriam Estelle Dudley King of Comer, and the late Henry Candler King. He was a sheet metal mechanic having worked at Benchmark Automation in Athens.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Darrell King; and sister, Barbara Elizabeth Summerville.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Jordan King; son, Robert Justin King of Comer; daughter, Vickie Renee King of Hull; and sisters, Freida Conwell of Comer, and Mary Jean Crowe of Eastanollee; grandchildren, Bryttney Renae Benton, Jonathan Tyler Benton and Lindsey Xavier Robert King.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chris Roberts officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 12 p.m. until funeral hour at Pruitt Funeral Home.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
In charge of arrangements: Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston.
