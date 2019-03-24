George David Porter Sr. (03-22-19)

George David Porter Sr., 72, of Hull, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Porter was born in Greensboro, on February 23, 1947, son of the late Leonard George Porter and the late Linnie Mae Moody Porter. Mr. Porter was a machine operator having worked at Kendall Company and was a member of Elder Road Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Ann Sexton Porter; sons, George Porter, Jr. (Tammy), Kevin Porter (Orfelinda) and Jonathan Porter, all of Hull; daughters, Kathy Gootee (Pat) of Hawkinsville, Michelle Finnan of Eatonton; stepdaughter, Charlotte Brady (Dwane) of Athens; brother, Mike Porter of Hull; sister, Maggie McCloud of Hull; 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Monday, March 25, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Carlton Shelton officiating. Interment to follow in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 24, from 6-8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
In charge of arrangements: Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston.
