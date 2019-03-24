BASEBALL: Dragons sweep crosstown series, move to 13-0

If the goal is to earn series sweeps, then Jefferson has handled its business one-third of the way through the Region 8-AAA schedule.
The No. 1-ranked Dragons plated a combined 25 runs Friday night to win both ends of a doubleheader with rival Jackson County, securing a 3-0 sweep of the Panthers to improve to 13-0 overall and 6-0 in 8-AAA play. Jefferson swept Monroe Area in region play earlier in the month.
The Dragons — who downed Jackson County 14-4 Tuesday in the series opener — beat the Panthers 15-5 in the first game Friday and 10-1 in the nightcap, completing a five-hour day of baseball.
“I thought we played pretty good for the most part,” Jefferson coach Tommy Knight said. “We had a little bit of a lapse at the end of the first ball game, but other than that, I thought it was good … They got after it.”
Jefferson begins a three-game set with Hart County on Tuesday (5:55 p.m.) before returning home for a doubleheader with the Bulldogs Friday (5 p.m.).
The 13-0 start for Jefferson is the program’s best in recent memory.
“We just want to be 14-0 and then 15-0,” Knight said. “We just want to move forward.”
The Dragons jumped ahead 12-1 by the third inning in Game 1 Friday en route to a run-rule win in six innings. Jefferson then scored the first eight runs of the second game in reaching the 10-run mark for the eighth time this year.
Derek Vaughn grabbed the win in Game 1, allowing three hits and three runs, though only one run was earned. Jefferson committed four errors in the first game.
“We kicked it around a little bit,” Knight said. “We were a little bit unfocused there. We got ahead 12-1 and went a little bit unfocused and that’s something we’ve got to fix.”
Lane Watkins (2-for-3) had a four-RBI performance in Game 1 with two doubles, and Sammy Elegreet (1-for-4) drove home three runs. Mason Cooper went 2-for-4 with a fifth-inning home run.
Grant Hardegree led Jackson County with a 2-for-4 effort at the plate with two RBIs. Zac Saine went 1-for-3 with a sixth-inning home run.
Jefferson broke Game 2 open early with five second-inning runs and built an 8-0 lead after five innings.
The Dragons’ J.J. Rapp went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to spark Jefferson. Watkins went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs.
On the mound, Brycen Jewell threw five shutout innings, allowing just three hits, before giving way to Zac Corbin, who threw the final two innings and allowed a hit and an unearned run.
“I was very happy with Brycen and how he threw the ball, and Zac came in and threw the ball really good the second game,” Knight said. “And the two guys in the first game threw it good enough, too.”
Meanwhile, Jackson County coach Matt Bolt said his team can’t continue to gift opponents “freebies.” The Panthers walked 12 batters and committed six errors in the twin bill.
“We continue to walk people, and we continue to make errors in the field,” Bolt said. “You can’t do that. You can’t do that against Jefferson. You can’t do it really against anybody. We did that this series, and they’re a team you can’t do that against. They’re a heck of a ball club. They do everything right.”
Bolt said his team had some moments offensively during the series.
“I didn’t think we swung it particularly terrible the last three games,” he said. “We scored nine runs against them in the first two games, and that’s probably more than anybody else has scored against them. So, I don’t think we did terribly hitting the ball. And they’ve got arm after arm after arm that they’re going to throw at you.”
Jackson County, after having just played Class AAA's No. 1 team, begins a series with fourth-ranked Morgan County Tuesday (5:55 p.m.) on the road before hosting the Bulldogs for a doubleheader Friday starting at 5 p.m.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us, but we’ll see what kind of club we have,” Bolt said. “We’ll see what kind of character we have.”
