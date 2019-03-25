Toccoa man charged with vehicular homicide in death of child

A Toccoa man has been charged in felony vehicular homicide in the death of a 3-year-old child in a wreck Saturday at I-85 near Banks Crossing.
Charles Raymond Evans, 56, Toccoa, was also charged with felony serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), reckless driving, following too closely and expired tag.
The wreck occurred at 2:52 p.m. on I-85 near mile marker 149.
A 2010 Corolla driven by Cristina Chiles, 37, Woodstock, and a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Lashonda Montgomery, 42, Conyers, were both traveling north on I-85 in the left lane. Montgomery was stopped in traffic at mile marker 149 due to back up resulting from a prior crash at the 152 mile marker. Chiles was stopped behind Montgomery’s vehicle.
Evans was traveling north on I-85 in the left lane and failed to stop and struck the rear of Chile’s vehicle, causing her to travel off the left shoulder of the road and into the median. Evans continued northbound in the left lane and then struck the rear of Montgomery’s vehicle.
The 3-year-old child who died was a passenger in Chiles’ vehicle. A 7-year-old in the vehicle was taken to an Athens hospital and listed in serious condition. Chiles was also transported to an Athens hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Evans was transported to Northridge Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Montgomery and a passenger in her vehicle were both transported to an Athens hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
EARLIER WRECK
Traffic was backed up on I-85 when this wreck occurred due to another wreck at 1:45 p.m. that also had a fatality.
Michael Muller, 67, Seneca, S.C., who was killed in the wreck, was attempting to pass a tractor trailer when he lost control of his vehicle and its right front wheel struck the left rear wheel of a tractor trailer. After impact, he veered off the left shoulder of the roadway into the median and was thrown from the vehicle.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
No charges were filed in the wreck.
