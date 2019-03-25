Betty Sue Hubacek (03-25-19)

Betty Sue Hubacek, 80, of Gillsville, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at Brookside Assisted Living. Mrs. Hubacek was born in Ocoee, Fla., to the late William Edward and Emma Lee Caldwell Ford. She was a member of Maysville Baptist Church and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hubacek was preceded in death by her husband, Douglass Earl Hubacek.
Mrs. Hubacek is survived by her daughters, Terresa Shubert of Commerce and Dione Massey of Dacula; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial service: Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. at Maysville Baptist Church with Dr. Shane Roberson and the Rev. David Sharpton officiating.
Visitation: Saturday, March 29, from 10-11 a.m. at Maysville Baptist Church.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
