Betty Sue Hubacek (03-25-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, March 25. 2019
Updated: About an hour ago
Betty Sue Hubacek, 80, of Gillsville, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at Brookside Assisted Living. Mrs. Hubacek was born in Ocoee, Fla., to the late William Edward and Emma Lee Caldwell Ford. She was a member of Maysville Baptist Church and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hubacek was preceded in death by her husband, Douglass Earl Hubacek.

Mrs. Hubacek is survived by her daughters, Terresa Shubert of Commerce and Dione Massey of Dacula; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial service: Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. at Maysville Baptist Church with Dr. Shane Roberson and the Rev. David Sharpton officiating.

Visitation: Saturday, March 29, from 10-11 a.m. at Maysville Baptist Church.

In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.