The Rev. Darvin Slaton, age 79, of Homer, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
The Rev. Slaton was born on January 28, 1940 in Carnesville, to the late William Euston and Mabelle Kennedy Slaton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Jo Slaton; and two brothers, Howard Slaton, and Marvin Slaton. Rev. Slaton was a member of Cross Roads Church of God in Commerce. He was a retired Church of God Minister. The Rev. Slaton was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Betty Rhinehart Slaton, of Homer; daughter, Kim Farmer; son, Jeff Slaton, of Carnesville; sister, Hilda McKillip; brothers, James Slaton, of Carnesville; Glenn Slaton, of Alpharetta; grandchildren, Jared Slaton, Logan Slaton, Jonathan Zimmerman, Krissy Zimmerman, and great-grandchild, McKenna Zimmerman.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Revs. Gary Thompson, Tyrone Hutchinson and Bobby Farmer officiating. Interment to follow in the Franklin Memorial Gardens in Lavonia.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional and donations may be made for the Rev. Slaton's Medical Expenses, 353 Christmas Tree Road, Homer, Georgia 30547.
Arrangements in care of: Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin.
Rev. Darvin Slaton (03-23-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry