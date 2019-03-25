The Madison County girls tennis team is rolling into the Region 8-4A Playoffs following four victories last week. The Red raiders defeated Commerce on Monday, Clarke Central on Tuesday, East Jackson on Wednesday and Habersham Central on Friday.
The girls only lost two sets out of the 20 they played last week, defeating both Commerce and East Jackson 4-1, and shutting out Clarke Central and Habersham Central.
Madison County hosts Stephens County tomorrow night with a 4A State Playoff spot on the line. The girls squad defeated the Indians earlier in the year. The boys travel to Stephens County on Wednesday, they're also playing for a spot in the playoffs.
GIRLS TENNIS: Raiders sweep final week before region playoffs
