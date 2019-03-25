BOYS SOCCER: Red Raiders ink their spot in the State Playoffs

Decades of building and developing Madison County boys soccer culminated with the programs most glorious moment to date Friday night in Toccoa.
The 3-1 victory over Stephens County not only guaranteed the Red Raiders a spot in the 4A State Playoffs, but it also keeps them in the hunt for the Region 8-4A Championship. Madison County's region record is 2-1 with only a trip to St. Pius X on April 12 left on their region slate. A first-time victory against the Golden Lions will give the Raiders a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
"It's exciting, I know they're happy about it," said head coach Jose Rodriguez. Rodriguez took over the program in 2016 after successful coaching stints in his home state of South Carolina. "Things haven't been going our way since the North Oconee game, and it's because they haven't tasted that kind of success in a long time. It's hard work and determination.
For the rest of the story, see the March 28 edition of the Madison County Journal
