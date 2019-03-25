Janice Ann Dyer Hall (03-23-19)

Janice Ann Dyer Hall, 65, of Royston, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens.
Mrs. Hall was born on August 10, 1953 in Danielsville, daughter of the late Hubert Dyer and the late Thelma Armor Dyer. She was a homemaker and member of NWFBC Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Junior Dyer, Dillard Dyer and Tony Dyer.
Survivors include her husband, Walter W. Hall; sons, John Barrett of Royston, William Barrett and Keith Barrett; daughter, Mya Dyer of the home; grandchildren, Cameron Barrett, Kayla Barrett, Laila Barrett, Lane Barrett, Lea Barrett.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Larry Dyer, Roland Arrowood and Steve Cole officiating. Interment to follow in the Living Missions Church Cemetery in Lula.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 26, from 6-8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home.
The family is at the home.
In charge of arrangements: Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston.
