Louise S. Cartmell, 76, of Winder, entered Heaven’s Gates March 24, 2019, from her residence surrounded by her family.
Louise was born April 19, 1942, in Darlington, S.C. to the late Wallace and Annie Marie Floyd Stewart. She was preceded by brothers, Bill Self, Leon Self and Ronnie Self. Louise was a longtime employee of General Telephone Company and was a member of The Winder First Baptist Church.
Surviving are Her Husband of 59 years, James E. “Pete” Cartmell of Winder; children, Cynthia “Cindy” Bryan of Winder; son, Marcus James Cartmell of Dacula; grandchildren, Jason (Laura) Copeland, Timothy Bryan, Annie Bryan, Matthew Cartmell and Michael Cartmell; great-grandchildren, Lexi Copeland and Brynlee Copeland; sisters, Betty (Bill) Hughes of Mississippi, Dorothy Socks of South Carolina and Gurtie (Gayle) Barton of Florida.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. from Winder First Baptist Church with Dr. Jim Goodroe and the Rev. Chad Mantooth officiating. The remains will be placed in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment to be in Barrow Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jason Copeland, Timothy Bryan, Matthew Cartmell, Michael Cartmell, John Kelley, Jr. and Allison Hayes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Winder First Baptist Church Missions, 625 Jefferson Highway, Winder, Georgia 30680.
In charge of arrangements: Carter Funeral Home of Winder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Louise S. Cartmell (03-24-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry