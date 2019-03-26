Dr. Charles Lee Taylor of Winder, passed away on March 22, 2019. He was born in Kabletown, W.Va., and raised by his great uncle and aunt, the late James Franklin Taylor and Nancy Beatrice Howell Taylor.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Linda Taylor of Winder; sisters-in-law, Maxine Moore of Winder, Carol Hinton Nolan (David) of Dayton, Ohio, Melva Boulware (Raleigh “Jim”) of Columbia, S.C.; cousins, Robert E. Taylor of Baltimore, Md., Peggy Taylor Pinkney (Ronald) of Bowie, Md.; and 23 nieces and nephews.
Dr. Taylor was raised in a wonderful Christian home. When his parents died early in his teen years, he became angry with God and left home at 15 years of age.
After years of ragged living he accepted Jesus as Lord and commenced Bible study at Grand Rapids School of Bible and Music (diploma), Bryan College (BA), Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (MA), Dallas Baptist University (honorary PHD). His ministerial experience includes pastoring three churches, serving as trustee for Cedine Ministeries, as adjunct professor and trustee for Dallas Baptist University, planting Manaratha Baptist Church, and speaking engagements in South Korea.
Memorial service for Dr. Taylor: Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Winder, with visitation at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Cedine Ministries, Spring City, Tenn., 37381, Dallas Baptist University, Dallas, TX 75211 or First Baptist Church, Winder, GA 30680.
Dr. Charles Lee Taylor (03-22-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry