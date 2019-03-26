Samuel Lanier Solomon (03-23-19)

Samuel Lanier Solomon, 77, of Commerce, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 23, 2019, following complications from surgery.
Born in Waycross, to Pauline Bagley and Petis Lee Solomon, he grew up on a tobacco farm and was never afraid of hard work. After high school he joined the United States Air Force and spent time overseas. Later he would begin working for the United States Postal Service. He reenlisted into the Georgia Air National Guard in 1976. He retired as Master Sergeant of the 116th Tactical Fighter Wing in 1993 and from the Postal Service in 1999.
On November 7, 1970, he married the love of his life, Coni Gail Halligan. They had two children, Staci Lyn, born in 1971 and Andrew Lanier, born in 1977.
Since retirement his life revolved around his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a very active man that took care of himself and his family. He loved his church family at Berea Baptist where he worshiped regularly.
He is survived by his daughter, Staci Lyn Solomon Moon (Olin Johnson) of Commerce; son-in-law, David Moon of Pendergrass; daughter-in-law, Joy Jordan Solomon Panama City Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Jeremy Moon (Brooke), Noah Moon (Megan), Sarah Gail Moon, Elie Solomon and Gracie Solomon; great-grandchildren, Grayson Davis, Georgia Lyn Moon, Elijah Lanier Moon and Dakota Griffin; sister, Faye Solomon Carter of Hortense; brother, Lee Solomon of College Station, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his bride of 41 years, Coni Gail Halligan Solomon; son, Andrew Lanier Solomon; mother, Pauline Bagley Solomon Spurlock; father, Petis Lee Solomon; and brothers, Lamar Solomon and Richard “Sonny” Solomon.
He was a greatly loved, remarkable, intelligent man that led by example and touched many lives.
Service: Tuesday, March 26, at 2 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel in Athens, with the Rev. Sam Henderson officiating.
There will also be a memorial service with military honors that will be announced at a later date.
In charge of arrangements: Bernstein Funeral Home.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Samuel Lanier Solomon (03-23-19)
