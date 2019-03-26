Alice Jayne Stewart (03-21-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, March 26. 2019
Alice Jayne Stewart passed away on March 21, 2019. Stewart is the infant daughter of Brian and Heather Stewart. She joined her brother, Owen Stewart, in Heaven.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Survivors include parents, Brian and Heather Stewart; brother, Samuel Stewart; sister, Olivia Stewart; grandparents, Steve and Holly Dingus, Roger and Carol Stewart; great-grandmother, Leyola Stewart; and several uncles, aunts and cousins.

In charge of arrangements: Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.