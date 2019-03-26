Alice Jayne Stewart passed away on March 21, 2019. Stewart is the infant daughter of Brian and Heather Stewart. She joined her brother, Owen Stewart, in Heaven.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Survivors include parents, Brian and Heather Stewart; brother, Samuel Stewart; sister, Olivia Stewart; grandparents, Steve and Holly Dingus, Roger and Carol Stewart; great-grandmother, Leyola Stewart; and several uncles, aunts and cousins.
In charge of arrangements: Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Alice Jayne Stewart (03-21-19)
