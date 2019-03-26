Leroy Harley Jr., 45, of Davenport Mountain Rd., Blairsville, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, in the Union General Hospital following an extended illness.
Mr. Harley was born on July 7, 1973 in Charleston, S.C., the son of Elizabeth Goolsby Harley and the late Leroy Harley Sr.
Leroy loved fishing, camping and doing yard work. He was a loving husband, father, sons, brother and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his father and also a daughter, Jennifer Harley. Leroy was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving Leroy are his loving wife and best friend, Lanora Murphy Harley of Blairsville; mother, Elizabeth Goolsby of Louisville; three sons, Wesley Murphy of Blairsville, Alexander Harley, and William Harley both of Commerce; brother, Edward Harley of Lincolnton; sister, Lisa Harley of Washington; three grandchildren, Matthew Murphy, Kora Sewell and Freya Patrick; and many other relatives and friends also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the Mountain View Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Frank Mashburn officiating. Interment to follow at 2 p.m. in the Diamond Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Maysville.
Family to meet with friends: Tuesday, March 26, from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
In charge of arrangements: Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
Leroy Harley Jr. (03-25-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry