Sarah Ann Lee (03-25-19)

Sarah Ann Lee, 80, of Jefferson, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.

Mrs. Lee loved her family.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, the Rev. Robert Jr. Lee; one brother and three sisters.

Funeral service: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Pond Fork Baptist Church with the Revs. Johnny Knight and Douglas Gains officiating. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements by: Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
