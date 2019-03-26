Sarah Ann Lee (03-25-19)

Sarah Ann Lee, 80, of Jefferson, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.
Mrs. Lee loved her family.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, the Rev. Robert Jr. Lee; one brother and three sisters.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Pond Fork Baptist Church with the Revs. Johnny Knight and Douglas Gains officiating. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements by: Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
