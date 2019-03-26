Kerry Lipscomb, 67, of Winder, passed away March 24, 2019.
Kerry was born June 19, 1951 in Gainesville to the late Howell and Betty Sue Stewart Lipscomb. He had resided in Winder for most of his life and was preceded by his father-in-law, F. D. “Red” Harwell. Kerry was a member of The Winder First United Methodist Church and was a member of The Winder Noon Lion’s Club. He was employed by Northeast Georgia Bank.
Surviving are Wife, Alice Harwell Lipscomb of Winder; daughter, Kerri Ann (Reece) Sanford of Ellijay; siblings, Lee (Brenda) Lipscomb of Tyrone, Mark (Lindsey) Lipscomb of Greensboro, and Sue (Tommy) Fowler of Winder; mother-in-law, LaVerne Harwell of Winder; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Doug (Janie) Harwell of Winder, and David (Diane) Harwell of Williamson; 16 nieces and nephews also survive.
Drop-in reception to honor the memory of Kerry Lipscomb: Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at the Winder First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 North Broad Street, Winder, Georgia 30680 or The Jefferson First United Methodist Church, 188 Martin Street, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
In charge of arrangements: Carter Funeral Home of Winder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Kerry Lipscomb (03-24-19)
