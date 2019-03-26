Jimmy Lowell Hart (03-24-19)

Jimmy Lowell Hart, 85, of Royston, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Hart was born on December 2, 1933 in Royston, son of the late Guy H. Hart and the late Gertrude Phillips Hart. He was a farmer, business owner and in later years helped his son, Chad, with Hart Farms. Mr. Hart was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Korean conflict.
Mr. Hart was in the Emmanuel College Basketball Hall of Fame and a longtime member of the American Quarter Horse Association. He loved his family, people, and really enjoyed kids of all ages. He loved horses and all sports, especially basketball, and once played a round of golf at the Masters.
Survivors include his son, Chadwick Lowell Hart and girlfriend, Jodie Marie Nelson; brothers, Joel Hart of Blacksburg, Va., Havard Hart of Royston, and Herman Hart of Toccoa; sisters, Faye Nell Pulliam of Greenwood, S.C., Fern Pearson of Ellenwood, Loretta Phillips of Royston; Florence Wickiser of Anderson, S.C. and Sue Hill of Destin, Fla.
Funeral services for Mr. Hart: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Revs. Bert Synan and David Bryan officiating. Interment to follow in the Hart family farm.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 26, from 6-8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
In charge of arrangements: Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston.
