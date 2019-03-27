Johnson resigns as of March 31

Jackson County Board of Elections chairman Ron Johnson has resigned his position effective March 31.
Johnson had come under fire from the board’s other two members over his continued political activity for the Republican Party even after he was named to the elections board in October.
Johnson tendered two resignation letters, the first one being unsigned and sent as an email to the wrong person. In that email sent to county attorney Chris Hamilton on March 4, Johnson asked Hamilton to relay his resignation to the clerk of court on his behalf. That resignation came after Hamilton had advised Johnson to clean-up his social media information and state GOP listings that continued to show him holding a GOP leadership position.
See the full story in the March 27 issue of The Braselton News.
