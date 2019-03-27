'Reveille' meeting tentatively set April 15

Revised plans for the former proposed “Atlanta Riverwalk” development are set to come before Hall County leaders next month.
Hall County director of planning and development Srikanth Yamala said the request is “tentatively scheduled to be heard by the planning commission on April 15.”
Rotunda Land Group, LLC, is requesting changes to the zoning conditions for the 508-acre parcel on Hwy. 211 at Union Church Rd. The property was previously granted a rezoning to allow a massive development, the Atlanta Riverwalk, which didn’t move forward.
See the full story in the March 27 issue of The Braselton News.
