From the Ray Charles’ rendition of “Georgia On My Mind” in the introductory video to the painting of “Great Georgia’s Dream come true with SK,” the groundbreaking for the SK Battery America plant in Commerce March 19 was a celebration of the “largest foreign investment ever” in Georgia.
The groundbreaking was held at the site in the Commerce 85 Business Park. Grading work is being done on about 100 acres of the 283 acres the county gave to SK for its plant that will manufacture lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.
See the story and photos in the March 27 issue of The Jackson Herald.
SK hosts formsal groundbreaking
