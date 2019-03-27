Taste, odor issues with Jefferson water being addressed

Jefferson water department workers have been busy trying to correct recent taste and odor issues with the city’s water.
According to a statement issued earlier this month from city public utilities director Jeff Killip, the water poses no danger to the public.
Hydrants are being flushed to try to remedy the problem.
“We’re still getting a few complaints,” city manager Priscilla Murphy said Thursday, “and we’re going to flush some hydrants to try to help with that.”
See the full story in the March 27 issue of The Jackson Herald.
