Commerce leaders turned down a request last week for a variance to allow Habitat for Humanity to build a house smaller than the city’s minimum of 1,600 sq. ft.
Habitat had asked for the variance to build a 1,288 sq. ft. house on Harmony St. The issue of small houses is set to be one topic of discussion at an upcoming “housing summit” in the city, said Mayor Clark Hill.
The Commerce City Council voted unanimously to turn down Habitat’s request for the smaller house size.
See the full story in the March 27 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce nixes Habitat house waiver
