Baseball: Tatum, Smith pace WBHS in 5-0 shutout over AHS

Apalachee had its chances at rival Winder-Barrow on Tuesday, but the Wildcats weren’t able to push anything across as Bulldogg pitchers Cain Tatum and Zack Smith combined for a 5-0 shutout in the first of a three-game GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA series.
Coming off a three-game sweep of Dacula last week, the Bulldoggs kept their region record intact at 4-0 and improved to 13-3 overall. Apalachee, which dropped two of three to Habersham Central last week, fell to 10-8 overall and 1-3 in region play.
Smith led the Bulldoggs at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and 2 RBIs. Brady House went 3-for-4, Trevor Maddox went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Hunter Marsh went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Sam Darling went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Trace Jeffers had a double.
Smith gave the Bulldoggs a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third with a two-out, two-run double on a fly ball that was misplayed by Apalachee center fielder AJ Forbing. The ball sailed over Forbing’s head, allowing Maddox and courtesy runner Jhaydon Sullivan, in for catcher Blake Friend, to score.
Winder-Barrow added two more runs in the fourth on an RBI single by Darling that chased home Jeffers and another single by Maddox that brought in Shelby Davis, who had reached on an error. The Bulldoggs pushed across their final run in the fifth when Smith and Marsh started the frame with back-to-back doubles.
That was more than enough run support for Winder-Barrow pitching, which scattered seven Apalachee hits without issuing any walks.
Tatum, the tall, hard-throwing senior right-hander and Georgia signee, pitched the first five innings to pick up the win. He allowed five hits, hit one batter and struck out eight. Smith, a senior and an Ole Miss signee, worked the final two innings, surrendering two hits and striking out one.
The Wildcats mounted threats off Tatum in the second, third and fourth innings but couldn’t score.
In the second, catcher Jake Hopkins and right fielder Alecsi Lopez hit back-to-back one-out singles, but Tatum recovered, striking out Chris Miller and Austin Holbrook to end the inning. Then Apalachee got back-to-back singles by Hunter Parks and Forbing to open the third, but Tatum caught Alex Cook looking on a third strike, fanned Nate Hodnett and then got Chase Chancey to pop out to Friend in front of home to escape another threat.
Hopkins led off the fourth with a double, and courtesy runner Luke Woodall moved to third on a passed ball with nobody out. But Tatum danced around danger again, this time striking out Lopez and Miller and then getting Austin Holbrook to fly out to right.
Apalachee put two more runners on in the seventh — courtesy of one-out singles by Holbrook and Parks — but Smith got Forbing to fly out to right and Cook to fly out to center to preserve the shutout.
The Wildcats were led at the plate by Hopkins and Parks, who had two hits apiece. Parks took the loss on the mound, pitching five innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on 10 hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Lopez worked a scoreless sixth in relief.
The series was set to continue Wednesday afternoon at Apalachee and will wrap up Friday back at Winder-Barrow. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m. The teams will continue region play Monday with the Bulldoggs beginning a three-game series with Lanier at home and the Wildcats opening up a three-game against Gainesville at home.
