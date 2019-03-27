The Apalachee High School boys soccer team finds itself tied for second place with Dacula in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA standings with two region contests left to play, following a pair of big victories over the past week.
The Wildcats knocked off Dacula on the road Friday, 2-1, behind goals from Chris Godinez and Corbin Cutter, avenging a 5-4 home loss to the Falcons earlier this month. They then won 2-1 at home Tuesday over Lanier to improve to 5-3 in region play and 7-4-2 overall.
Apalachee will be back in action Friday when it travels to Habersham Central for a 7:30 p.m. start.
In girls’ action, the Lady Wildcats fell 3-1 at Dacula on Friday and 2-1 at home to Lanier on Tuesday, dropping to 4-4 in region play and 5-7-1 overall.
Apalachee currently holds the third playoff spot in the region by virtue of a tiebreaker over Habersham Central with two matches left to play. Both teams hold a one-match lead over Gainesville, who the Lady Wildcats have already beaten twice.
The Lady Wildcats visit Habersham Central on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff. They’ll close out region play April 5 at Winder-Barrow and then wrap up the regular season April 9 at home against Morgan County.
Baseball: Knights now 2-2 in region
The Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball team split a pair of GISA Region 4-AAA games over the past week and now stands at 2-2 in region play and 4-8 overall.
The Knights routed Augusta Prep 20-0 in three innings at home Friday, pounding out 13 hits, drawing four walks and three hit batsmen, and taking advantage of eight Augusta Prep errors. BCA scored 11 runs in the first inning and nine more in the second.
Ethan Guthas led the Knights at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and driving in four runs. Landon Youngblood went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Jacob Adams was 2-for-2 with a double, triple and a walk and three RBIs. Russell Kiser, Ty Whiting, Andrew Klein, Drew Everett and Parker Torres all hit safely as well.
Youngblood (two innings) and Brock Harris combined to hold Augusta Prep hitless over three innings with each one striking out a batter. Harris issued a walk in the third for Augusta Prep’s only baserunner.
The Knights dropped a 5-1 decision at home Tuesday to rival Loganville Christian Academy. BCA scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the second, but the Lions tied it in the third and then got three in the fifth and one in the seventh to pull away.
BCA resumes play Friday when it travels to Augusta to take on Westminster School in another region contest.
Softball: BCA moves to 7-0
The Bethlehem Christian Academy softball team stayed red-hot Tuesday with a 16-0 rout in three innings at Trinity Prep, improving to 7-0 on the season.
The Knights scored two runs in the second on back-to-back RBI doubles by Mycah Baker and Callie Birt and then exploded for 14 in the third. The big blow of the inning was a grand slam by Lindzie Owen that made it an 11-0 game.
That was the only hit in three trips to the plate for Owen, who finished with four RBIs. Birt finished 2-for-2 with four RBIs, Clancy Borbeau went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Hannah Still went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Baker and Taylor Buckner both hit safely for the Knights.
Mary Lyndsey Wyatt worked three scoreless innings in the circle for BCA, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out one.
The Knights also had a 15-7 win at Skipstone Academy on Monday, a home doubleheader sweep of Peachtree Academy (7-6 and 18-2) on Friday and a 17-0 home win over Barnes Academy on Thursday.
BCA resumes action at home Thursday against Trinity Prep. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.
Tennis: AHS boys
defeat Habersham CENTRAL 3-2
The Apalachee High School boys tennis team won its fifth straight match Tuesday, defeating Habersham Central 3-2 at home in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA match.
The Wildcats got wins from Eli Hagan at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0 over Jonah Ferguson), Parker King and Ishan Patel at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-3 over Anthony Iacobucci and Daniel Pak) and Patrick Fuller and Isiah Vang at No. 2 doubles (7-5, 6-3 over Watson Ziegler and Jeb Barnette).
Apalachee will be seeded fourth for the upcoming region tournament, April 9-10 at Longwood Park in Gainesville.
The Wildcats were scheduled to host Loganville on Wednesday afternoon and will be back in action at home at 3:45 p.m. Thursday against South Gwinnett for senior night.
Prep Roundup: AHS boys soccer picks up pair of wins, tied for second in region standings
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry