Jefferson boys’ soccer team to play for region title tonight

Standing at 5-0 in 8-AAA play and having outscored the opposition 33-2, the Jefferson boys’ soccer team is one step away from a region title. But it’s a big step.
The ninth-ranked Dragons (9-2) are set to face 10th-ranked Morgan County (8-1-1) tonight (Wednesday) at home at 7:30 p.m. for the Region 8-AAA title.
“The guys are excited and ready to take care of business on Wednesday night,” Jefferson coach Casey Colquitt said earlier in the week.
Jefferson is attempting to win its first region title since 2014.
The Bulldogs enter the game sporting a similar record and résumé as the Dragons, having outscored their competition 21-3 in four region contests.
“Morgan County is well coached, and they have a lot of committed soccer players that take playing soccer seriously,” Colquitt said.
The Bulldogs feature the returning 8-AAA Player of the Year, Trace Blanton, and have a solid midfield and back line, as well as a quality goal keeper, according to Colquitt.
“The match-up will make for a great region championship game,” he said.
Jefferson goes into the region title matchup coming off a 2-1 win Friday over Jackson County.
The Dragons received goals from Roberto Quintal and Brandon Hudson to beat the rival Panthers.
Jefferson led 1-0 at the half after a goal from Quintal, and Hudson then increased the lead to 2-0 in the second half after converting a penalty kick in the 49th minute. Hudson actually had to convert the kick twice after the referee didn’t blow the whistle to start play on Hudson’s first attempt, which found the back of the net. Hudson reset and converted the second attempt to give the Dragons a two-goal lead.
Jackson County’s lone goal of the game came off a successful penalty kick from Erick Rodriguez in the 77th minute.
Despite the late score, Jefferson continues to play well defensively. The only goals Jefferson has surrendered during the 8-AAA schedule this year have come off penalty kicks.
“Defensively, we have not given up a goal from the field of play in region this year, and we have only given up nine goals in 11 games,” Colquitt said. “The team takes great pride in keeping a clean sheet. Everyone is involved in defending. The back four and goal keeper keep everyone else accountable for defense.”
Colquitt said his team continues to play well together as it enters tonight’s (Wednesday’s) region-title tilt.
“With this team, it’s not just one person that stands out,” he said. “If one person goes down due to injury, we have someone stepping up to do the job. I’d say that’s one phrase that defines who these kids are, ‘Do your job.’ They understand that if they do their job, special things will happen.”
