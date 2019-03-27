Early voting ends April 5

Early voting for the House District 28 election will begin on Monday, March 18, and end on Friday, April 5. The election is April 9.
The candidates are incumbent Dan Gasaway and Chris Erwin.
This is a special election for the Republican party primary. Two earlier elections were thrown out due to voter irregularities.
Hours for early voting will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. There will also be one Saturday voting, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30.
All early voting will be held at the Elections and Voter Registration Office, located at 226 Candler Street, Homer.
On election day, April 9, the polls will be open at all 13 precincts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
