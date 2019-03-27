JCCHS announces hall of fame class

The Jackson County Comprehensive High School Athletic Hall of Fame will grow by six more members.
Inductees in the 2019 class are the 2008 wrestling team, Phil Thurmond (wrestling coach), Wesley Wheeler (multi-sport athlete), Ramey Bowles (multi-sport athlete), Ashley (Hines) Reynolds (cheerleading) and John Boone (football chain crew).
“We are excited to announce the 2019 class of inductees into the Jackson County High School Athletic Hall of Fame,” athletic director Brad Hayes said. “The Hall of Fame committee has elected six deserving inductees — five individuals and one team — who meet the standard of being called a 'hall of famer.'"
The inductees will be recognized at Jackson County’s Oct. 25 football game against Franklin County. The induction ceremony will be held the following night in the school’s gym. A reverse raffle, with a prize of $5,000, will be held. Tickets to the event, including a raffle entry and dinner, will cost $50 each.
Here are the accomplishments of each inductee:
•2008 wrestling team: The Panthers finished third at the traditional state tournament that year and still rank as one of the highest finishing teams in any sport at Jackson County. The team was coached by current wrestling coach Jason Powers (who himself was inducted into the hall of fame as a wrestler) and his father, Roger. The team featured state champion Ben Lesniak, state runner-up Andrew Blackwell and future state champion and hall of famer Ryan Howe.
•Phil Thurmond: Thurmond served as head wrestling coach at Jackson County from 1991-2003, compiling a 171-61-1 (73.3 winning percentage). His 1999 team went 20-0 in dual meets, which still stands as a program record. During his tenure, Thurmond coached six state champions, including three-time state champion Jason Powers, and 16 area champions. Thurmond also started the middle school wrestling team and the Panther Invitational wrestling tournament.
•Wesley Wheeler: Wheeler was an eight-time letter winner at Jackson County (four in football, three in basketball and one in soccer) but is most known for his standout football career. Wheeler was a three-time first-team all-area selection and a two-time first-team all-region selection. He was named defensive player of the year in 1999 and finished his career with a school-record 284 solo tackles. After high school, Wheeler played football at Elon University, earning all Big South honors in 2002 and team MVP honors in 2003.
•Ramey Bowles: A nine-time letter winner (four football, four basketball, one track), Bowles was an all-around athlete at Jackson County. A force on the football field and the basketball court, Bowles went on to a college football career, first at Middle Georgia, where he was a two-time letter winner and a member of the 1999 conference championship team. After that, Bowles lettered for two seasons at West Virginia Wesleyan, where he was named team captain and all-conference in 2001.
•Ashley (Hines) Reynolds: Reynolds was a four-time letter winner for Jackson County’s cheerleading program from 2002-2006 and was named the state competition cheerleader of the year in 2006. After high school, Reynolds went on to cheer both spirit and competition for the University of Georgia. She served as team captain her senior year, during which the team finished third at nationals. Reynolds has remained a large part of the UGA cheer community and works with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at the school today.
•John Boone: A 1975 Jackson County graduate, Boone has served on the football chain crew since 1989 and hasn’t missed a Panther football game over the past 29 years. For several years, Boone drove the football and basketball buses. "He has been a faithful servant to Jackson County Athletics for almost his entire life, and we are proud to call him a hall of famer," Hayes said.
