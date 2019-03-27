TRACK AND FIELD: Jefferson athletes break school records at FSU

New school and personal records were set over the weekend as the Jefferson track and field teams ventured out of state.
Eli Morris set a new school record in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles (breaking his own mark) at the Florida State University Relays in Tallahassee, running a sub-14-second time of 13.98 to place first out of 25 competitors and putting him among the nation’s best in that event. He also tied a 47-year-old school record in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 37.80, finishing fourth out of 23 athletes.
“He definitely had one heck of a day,” Jefferson boys’ assistant coach Amos Tift said. “We are proud of what he has accomplished so far and hope to continue to see him find success as the season continues.”
On the girls’ side, Ellie Isaacs broke the school’s shot put record on the Tallahassee trip with a throw of 40-10.25 to place first out of 19 competitors in that event.
“She has been working hard to get over 40 feet for a while now,” Jefferson girls’ coach Brandon Vinson said, noting a 1-01.75 improvement over her old record of 39-08.5.
Between the boys’ and girls’ teams, Jefferson track athletes earned eight new PRs and six top-eight finishes in the massive meet. Also scoring in the top eight were Claire Kulniszewski (eighth, pole vault, 10-6), Tripp Bullock (eighth, pole vault, 12-11.5) and Robbie Head discus (144-4).
The Jefferson boys cracked the top 10 in two relay events — the 4 x 100 meters (Blake Walker, Garmon Randolph, Devin Trammell and Malaki Starks, ninth out of 19 teams, 43.06) and the 4 x 800 meters (Carter Henslee, Levi Bell, Rile Thornton and Zachary Patterson, 10th out of 29 teams, 8:27.28).
“I was also really excited about how our team did in the relay events,” Tift said. “They showed a fierce competitive side and a drive to compete at their best against some really good competition. These young men had a great time competing down in Tallahassee and enjoyed the experience. We hope to get back to work this week and continue building on the successes we have had so far.”
The girls had two top-10 relay finishes, taking ninth out of 22 teams in the 4 x 800 meters (Katherine Law, Olivia Kulniszewski, Krestel Green and Caitlin Schroeder, 10:20.8) and 10th out of 20 teams in the 4 x 100 meters (Alyssa Roberts, Deshona Gaither, Mac Fowler and Jada Pittman, 49.75).
Like Tift, Vinson said the trip was beneficial.
“The weather was great down in Tallahassee, and the team competed great and did a wonderful job representing Jefferson High School Track and Field,” Vinson said.
Jefferson returns to action Friday for a meet at Parkview at 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: Jefferson athletes break school records at FSU
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry