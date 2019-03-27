TENNIS: Jackson Co. boys grab second at Marietta tourney

The Jackson County boys’ tennis team broke from region play at the end of the week and took home some second-place hardware.
The Panthers (10-5, 3-1 in Region 8-AAA) earned the runner-up trophy at the Friday-Saturday Marietta Spring Classic tournament with 3-2 wins over River Ridge and Calhoun in the first two rounds before losing 3-2 to McIntosh in the finals.
“For the boys, they defeated some great competition en route to the final,” Jackson County coach Wayne Brooks said.
Tied 2-2, the finals match came down to No. 1 singles where Kade Graves “lost a tough battle,” according to Brooks.
“But I really think he will be prepared for anything left on his plate for the rest of the regular season and the approaching post-season,” Brooks said.
The tournament-opening win over River Ridge Friday gave the Panthers a second victory this year over a perennial power from Region 6-AAAAAA. Jackson County then won a nip-and-tuck match over Calhoun – one of the top programs in Class AAA, on Saturday.
“So, that victory was a huge victory for us,” Brooks said.
On the girls’ side, Jackson County (6-8, 2-2 Region 8-AAA) lost three matches in Marietta in finishing last. The Panthers fell to Calhoun, which featured the No. 1-ranked USTA player in the state, and to Class AAAAAAA Marietta twice.
“So, the girls didn't win a match this weekend with that kind of competition, but they are better prepared for anyone whom they will face from here on out,” Brooks said.
BROOKS REACHES 100 WINS
Brooks earned his 100th career coaching victory in boys’ tennis with the 3-2 win over River Ridge.
“I am so elated that I reached this plateau of 100 wins,” said Brooks, who coached at Rockmart before coming to Jackson County.
His all-time tally is 101-71 in 10 seasons. Since taking over at Jackson County, he has guided the boys’ program to back-to-back-region titles.
“We are playing for our third region title in a row again, and I hope we can achieve it,” Brooks said. “I am so excited for the kids and love watching them build confidence in their games and do well. They are the reason I coach and teach, and I love every minute of it. I got 23,000 steps in on Saturday, and I was there for the girls at 8:30 a.m. to face Marietta and at 7 p.m. when the boys faced McIntosh. My teams refuse to give up, and that is an important skill in life. My players learn to stand up for themselves and know they have a defender in me when they need one.”
He said his goal at Jackson County is for his teams to contend for championships each year.
“I am so proud of my athletes and all they accomplish,” Brook said. “I couldn't be here without them, and I am both humbled and proud to be a part of this tradition.”
•JACKSON CO. TEAMS SWEEP MONROE AREA: Jackson County earned a sweep of Monroe Area Thursday with both the boys’ and girls’ teams grabbing wins.
On the boys’ side, Kade Graves won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, surrendering just one point the entire match. Drake Tatar earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory as well at No. 2 singles. Gabriel Lockridge won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. The Panthers also picked up wins at No. 1 doubles from Bo Reeves and Kyle Graves (6-1, 6-1) and at No. 2 doubles from Conrad Satkofsky and Tyler Wester (6-0, 6-2).
For the girls, Amelia Galley, pressed into service at No. 1 singles, won 6-2, 6-2, and Emma Pruitt won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Haley McMenomy delivered a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles. Jackson County also had a doubles victory from sisters Macy and Emma Keisler at No. 2 doubles (6-4, 6-1).
•BOYS BEAT FRANKLIN CO.: The Jackson County boys’ started the week with a 4-1 win over Franklin County, highlighted by dominating singles victories from Kade Graves (No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0), Nicholas Bergeron (No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-0) and Kyle Graves (No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-1). The Panthers also picked up a win at No. 1 doubles from Tatar and Reeves (6-2, 6-2).
The girls’ team fell 3-2, earning victories at No. 1 singles from Serina Bergeron (6-1, 2-6, 6-3) and at No. 1 doubles from Kacie Holycross and Tori Fortune (6-2, 6-0).
