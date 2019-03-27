Spring sports round-up: Golf and track and field

GOLF
March 20
•JACKSON CO. (BOYS) 182, HART CO. 196, FRANKLIN CO. 209: The Jackson County boys’ golf team shot a 182 to down region foes Hart County and Franklin County last Wednesday. Jake Holley led the way with a round of 41, followed by Sam Holley (44), Gabe Hanes (48) and Gavin Green (49).
•HART CO. 141, JACKSON CO. (GIRLS) 151: Cora Pittman and Mattie Rich both shot rounds of 50 to lead the Panthers. Allie Lyons (51) rounded out the scoring.
TRACK AND FIELD
March 23
•JACKSON CO. GIRLS PLACE SIXTH AT HOME MEET: With 61 points, the Jackson County girls’ track and field team took sixth in the 11-team Panther Invitational Saturday. Jaycie Ponce led the way by winning the 800 meters with a time of 2:33.81 and added a third-place finish in the 400 meters (1:03.02). Madison Miller earned a second-place finish in the 400 meters (1:02.86), while the 4 x 400-meter team also placed second (4:32.85). Rayna Alexander was third in the 1,600 meters (6:14.71).
•JACKSON CO. BOYS GRAB SIXTH AT PANTHER INVITATIONAL: Host Jackson County placed sixth out of 12 teams at Saturday’s Panther Invitational. James Elder earned the top finish for the Panthers with a second-place showing in the 110-meter hurdles (15.72). Braxton Johnson finished third in the 110-meter hurdles (16.63) as did Dawson Miller in the 3,200 meters (10:06.17).
