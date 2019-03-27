BASEBALL: Dragons blast Hart Co. 11-1

Mason Cooper went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, and Ryan Godfrey hit a two-run homer as Jefferson beat Hart County 11-1 Tuesday in five innings on the road.
The No. 1-ranked Dragons are now 14-0 and 7-0 in region play.
Sammy Elegreet also had a big night, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Jefferson finished with 11 hits.
Lane Watkins threw five innings for the win, surrendering four hits and an earned run while striking out three.
The series will resume Friday with a doubleheader at Jefferson, starting at 5 p.m.
