TENNIS: Jefferson girls’ team improves to 13-2 on the court

With the regular season winding down, the Jefferson girls’ tennis team continues to enjoy a resurgent spring.
The squad is now 13-2 following Thursday’s 4-1 win over Oconee County. The team is also 5-0 in Region 8-AAA and has clinched the top seed for the region tournament.
Coach Kimberly Boswell said a number of factors have produced a higher win total this year: veteran players, hours of practice time together and more “court sense.”
“They are more strategic in their game, and they’ve improved their mental toughness,” Boswell explained. “There isn’t one player that stands out above the others. They all have unique strengths that they bring to the table.”
A change of scenery in dropping from Region 8-AAAA to 8-AAA has helped, too.
“In our previous region, we played some powerhouses that offered competition at a level way above ours,” Boswell said. “We were locked into having to play them, over and over. Over time, I watched our girls’ optimism and spirits lessen. Their hunger for any postseason possibilities dwindled. Moving to 8-AAA offered a fresh start and a more level playing field.”
Jefferson hopes to keep their winning rolling in the postseason as the Region 8-AAA tournament begins April 10.
“Postseason play is a real possibility again and these girls have something they’re fighting for,” Boswell said. “I don’t feel like all of our region scores this season are an accurate portrayal of the competition others brought to the court. We may be seeded No. 1 currently, but there is some tough competition in our region and we will not underestimate their abilities to put a ‘W’ back in their win column at regionals.”
OCONEE COUNTY MATCHES
As for Thursday’s win, Ginevra Gradassi won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles; Sarah Moore won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles; Gracie Beem and Sydney Tyler rallied to win 4-6, 6-3 (10-8 tiebreaker) at No. 1 doubles and Sarah Middleton and Kaitlyn House took their match at No. 2 doubles 6-3, 7-5.
On the boys’ side, Marcus Berninger won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles and Caleb Wells and Luke Forrester won 6-2, 6-4 but the Dragons fell 3-2. The team dropped to 10-5 with the loss.
Both teams were coming off 5-0 region wins over East Jackson last Tuesday. For the girls, Gradassi won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles; Moore won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles; Gwenyth Miller won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles; Beem and Tyler won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and House and Middleton won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
For the boys — who have also clinched the top spot for the Region 8-AAA tournament with a 5-0 record — Berninger won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles; Cooper Kework won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles; Cody Bare won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles; Caleb Wells and Luke Forrester won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and Chase Tyner and James Smith won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Both teams played Elbert County this past Tuesday in non-region action, but results were not available at press time.
TENNIS: Jefferson girls’ team improves to 13-2 on the court
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry