SOCCER: Eagles, Lady Eagles pick up more region wins

After suffering a 4-1 loss to Morgan County last Monday, the East Jackson boys’ soccer team made sure to digest the region loss quickly before facing Franklin County last Friday.
The Eagles, thanks to a hat trick from Owen Gates, plus a change in formation, defeated Franklin County 3-1 to move to 3-2 in Region 8-AAA play in 2019.
“That was a big win, especially after going down 1-0,” head coach Derek Davis said. “Owen Gates had a hat trick and we made a few changes in our formation that helped us move the ball into the attacking third much better.
“It was good to see us hang in there after a slow start. We feel really good about our chances this week.”
After playing Commerce on Tuesday, the Eagles’ sights turn towards Thursday’s showdown with cross-county and in-region rival Jackson County. The Eagles are 3-1 in their last four region games.
“We expect to have a challenging game with Jackson (County), but feel confident that if we stick to our game plan that we will have a strong performance,” Davis said.
Lady Eagles
Like the boys’ team, the East Jackson girls’ team is 3-1 in its last four region games after a 2-0 win last Friday against Franklin County.
“It was good to get the win,” coach Kirk Childress said. “Not one of the strongest teams we played this season, but with the injuries and people being out, (it) was nice to be able to pull the win out.
“We never seem to be able to pull out our best play when we play the teams that are maybe not as talented as us. Again, it was great to get the win. We were able to place some people in places they don’t normally play for them to have the fun of playing up top, trying to get some shots, as well as just being able to play some of the younger people in positions that they may end up playing some time for us next season.
With the win, the Eagles are in the fourth position in the region standings, which is a playoff position. The team is set for a showdown with three-time region champ Jackson County on Thursday.
“This week’s game against Jackson County is very important, not only for our standing in the region, not only for morale going into the postseason, but we also have 11 seniors on this team that have put a lot of time and effort into this program over the last four years, many of which have been on the varsity team all four years,” Childress explained, “a few of them are our key players that are out hurt, but that is the way things go sometimes.
“Hopefully by state tournament, time we will have most all of them back. There is a few knee injuries that will be out for the remainder of the year and likely for a few months. This game means a whole lot. I know these girls have worked hard to get where they are. Many of them may not have a victory against Jackson County and I’d like for them to end their career in a way with that a possibility. So we’ve got to focus play our best game and come ready to play.”
