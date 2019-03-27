SOCCER: Tigers, Lady Tigers fall in road trip to Towns Co.

Earlier this season, the Commerce High School girls’ soccer team couldn’t find the net against Towns County in a 6-0 loss.
Last Thursday in the second meeting, the Lady Tigers didn’t come away with a win, but they did come away with a goal. The Lady Tigers fell to Towns County 4-1. The lone goal came from Anna Sheffield. The Lady Tigers are 1-4 in region play in 2019.
“Having lost to them 6-0 the last time out, our goal was to play an aggressively defensive first half and if close, extend our attack and hopefully push them to the end,” head coach Rich Friedman said.
Commerce gave up a goal in the first half and one midway through the second half before Sheffield struck. The deficit was 2-1. Friedman said Towns County’s late goals came after his squad started to press offensively.
“I was pleased with our effort to limit their attack, but in the end their quality prevailed,” Friedman said. “They are the best team in our area and showed it. If we expect to grow for the future, we need to understand that we need to get better individually and as a team. Good efforts are fine, but they are not enough to get you to the playoffs.”
Commerce’s final area game is Thursday vs. Washington-Wilkes. The Lady Tigers’ lone area win came March 14 at Washington-Wilkes.
Tigers
Penalties seemed to be the name of the game in Commerce’s 2-1 loss at Towns County. The Tigers’ lone goal came from Dylan Silva-Rivas.
“We played well in the first half with several scoring opportunities,” head coach Robert Knox said, “equal at the half. My guys received many penalties in the second half, with four yellow cards being issued.”
Towns County’s go-ahead goal came on what Knox called a “controversial penalty.” A foul was called on Tucker Bennett, the goalie, for picking up the ball inside the box. The penalty became an indirect kick at the spot of the foul. Then, a yellow card followed for an unsportsmanlike foul against Commerce. Once the kick was attempted by Towns County, the ball found the net.
“I am not proud of that moment,” Knox said about the yellow card. “We have much work to do with reference to character development, more then talent.”
With the loss, the Tigers sit second in the area. The penalty, which was deemed a pass by one referee to the goalie and not an attempt to move the ball away from the goal in distress, is the looming question in terms of area ramifications.
“That is the question, was Juan’s (Marchan) intent to clear the ball and it happened to go towards the goalie,” Knox said. “Why would he pass the ball back under distress? If it was a 50-50 ball, then Tucker would be allowed to pick it up.
“There is a lot of grey with regards to this call. Now, we are calling into question the intent of a player with a quick decision without the consent of the other referee. It was a very important call for a tied match with the area winner on the line.”
SOCCER: Tigers, Lady Tigers fall in road trip to Towns Co.
