Turf fields for Barrow high schools will cost $1.6 million

Synthetic turf fields for Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools will cost about $1.6 million, the Barrow County Board of Education heard Tuesday night.
The BOE will vote Tuesday on a contract for a Astroturf RootZone 3D3 blend decade with 60 ounces of Triadic fiber for the fields.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, said the cost for the fields will be paid from $1.3 million in SPLOST money from Barrow County that it agreed to contribute and $348,349 in Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V money from the school district.
He said the fields would have a 10-year warranty. They also will have a “Z-cap infill cooling system” and will be tested annually for GMAX — which is to reduce concussions — to be below 165 for the 10-year period.
