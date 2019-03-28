Missing one-year-old believed to be in 'extreme danger'

Thursday, March 28. 2019
An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old girl, Baylee Peeples, who was last seen March 28 in Jefferson. She is believed to be in "extreme danger."

The Arcade Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of investigation are looking for a white 1993 GMC Vandura with a Georgia license tag RIK1620. The last pinged location was Lawrenceville Hwy. and Pleasant Hill Rd. in Gwinnett County.

Peeples was reportedly abducted by Robert Joseph Peeples, a 39-year-old white male. He is 5'10" tall and weighs 187 pounds, with blue eyes and a buzz cut. He was last seen on Rock Forge Rd. in Jefferson.

Baylee Peeples has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with hearts and "Always Amazing" written on it, along with a pink/black jacket with "Love" written on it.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Baylee Sue Peeples or the white 1993 GMC Vandura, contact the Arcade Police Department at 706-367-1821.

