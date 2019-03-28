County, cities to meet on SPLOST

Madison County and city leaders will talk April 2 at 5:30 p.m. about what local municipalities might want to present to county citizens Nov. 5 on a vote to renew the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
That tax is currently in place and no additional taxes will be levied if the sales tax is renewed to pay for an array of improvements in Madison County. The sales tax has been used in the past to cover roads, public safety and facility needs in the county and cities.
County commissioner chairman John Scarborough said he and county attorney Mike Pruett will meet with the county’s mayors to discuss their town’s SPLOST wants and needs. After cities make their wishes known, the county commissioners will meet to talk about how to divide revenues off the tax. The chairman said he couldn’t give an estimate on how much money the tax would raise over five or six years. The tax has been extended for an additional year over the past two SPLOST cycles to include cities in the revenues. Scarborough said he wants to see that again.
“We’ll ask that they show up with a list of projects or what they want to do,” he said. “When we meet with mayors we’ll have an idea of apportionment with the cities. And that would facilitate the next meeting that would take place with the commissioners.”
County commissioners still have $78,000 in sales tax funds from 2008 allocated to the old county courthouse, which must be spent by June 2020. Scarborough said that he is getting cost estimates on roof repairs.
The structure has had significant leaks and water damage. The remaining sales tax money could be used for the repairs. Scarborough said the commissioners might consider applying some facilities funds in the next SPLOST for courthouse restoration.
2003 SPLOST
Here is the breakdown on how commissioners allocated $9.73 million over five years:
•Roads: $8.4 million
•EMS: $630,000
•Public safety communications:
$500,000
2008 SPLOST
Here is the breakdown on how commissioners divided $12.6 million in the six-year 2008 SPLOST:
•Roads: $3.95 million
•Jail expansion: $3.3 million
•IDA (sewage/water sources): $1.19 million
•Recreation department projects: $1 million
•Library expansion: $750,000
•9-1-1 upgrades: $424,000
•EMS upgrades: $270,000
•Transfer station upgrades: $124,000
•Historic courthouse renovations: $90,000
•Comer: $580,000
•Colbert: $269,000
•Danielsville: $252,000
•Ila: $181,000
•Carlton: $128,000
•Hull: $88,000
2014 SPLOST
Here’s the breakdown of an estimated $12.39 million in sales taxes over six years were divided by commissioners:
•Roads, $6,487,500
•Cities, $1,500,000
•IDA, $1,422,500
•VFD, $1,033,333
•EMS, $755,833
•Sheriff, 681,667
•E-9-1-1, $153,000
•Rec dept., $227,500
•Transfer station, $84,167
•Old courthouse, $42,000
County, cities to meet on SPLOST
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry