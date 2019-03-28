Barrett named prinicipal of ELC

Michele Barrett was named the new Early Learning Center (ELC) Director at the March meeting of the Madison County Board of Education. Barrett will transfer from her current position as assistant principal at Hull-Sanford Elementary School. Her duties as director will begin July 1.
Progress is continuing on the new Early Learning Center (ELC) that will house both Pre-K and Special Ed classes when classes begin a new term in August.
Parts of the old middle school that were storage areas are being converted into classrooms, a cafeteria, activity room and offices for the new ELC. The building also currently houses the board of education’s central offices, Danielsville Elementary’s Colt Academy and the alternative school.
“Walls are going up, tile is being placed,” assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight told board of education members at the meeting. She said contractors have been working every day for the past several weeks.
In another matter, Knight told the board that the State house budget has passed a $2,775 pay increase for all certified personnel and a two-percent increase for all other personnel such as parapros, bus drivers, school nutrition and clerical staff.
SPLOST revenue for February was up over $27,000 over the same time last year, according to Knight, who noted that SPLOST totals were $2.2 million last year; $300,000 higher than in the last six years.
Assistant Superintendent Jody Goodroe told the board that over 40 College and Career Academy students attended a tour of the ABB/Baldor Electric plant and that representatives from the company interviewed six students.
“They were very impressed with our students and said they would hire them all if positions were available,” he said.
Williams told the board that recent school conferences went well and a total of 3,582 parent/teacher conferences were held.
He also went over a number of bills being considered and/or passed during this year’s Georgia Legislative Session.
In addition, Williams honored board members during the meeting in recognition of Georgia School Board Appreciation Week, March 18 – 22.
“Citizens elect board members to represent the community’s
voice on education matters and to set the vision
for the school district,” Williams said. “Our board spends countless hours fulfilling its responsibilities and working together to continually improve our education system.”
The Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) sponsors the annual celebration.
