Robert H. McCain, 76, of Winder, passed away March 26, 2019.
Robert was born February 13, 1943, in Barrow County to the late Hubert and Myrtle Finch McCain and had lived here all of his life. He served as an athlete, coach and administrator as evidenced by his induction into The Winder-Barrow Hall of Fame. Robert was an avid golfer and fulfilled his bucket list by playing at August National Golf Course.
He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially the grandchildren. Robert was a longtime educator and a retiree of Akins Ford, where he served as The Community Relations Director. He was a member of The Winder First United Methodist Church.
Surviving are wife, Elaine Mobley McCain; children, Todd and Patty Jo McCain, all of Winder, Lisa and Jason Hester of Monroe; grandchildren, Jake Hester, Peyton Hester, Emily Hester, Ryan McCain and Rachel McCain; and sister, Sarah Lomax of Winder.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Friday, March 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the Winder First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Calvin Haney officiating. Interment will be in the New Pentecost United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 North Broad Street, Winder, Georgia 30680.
In charge of arrangements: Carter Funeral Home of Winder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Robert H. McCain (03-26-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry